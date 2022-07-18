ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

USJ’s Shanelle Haughton ’16 and Native Earns Prestigious National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fellowship

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanelle Haughton ’16, a Hartford native, and first-generation Jamaican American, is one of three recipients of a prestigious fellowship from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) new Jose E. Serrano Educational Partnership Program with Minority-Serving Institutions (EPP/MSI) Graduate Fellowship Program. This fellowship is designed to serve...

