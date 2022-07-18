ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

COVID-19: By the Numbers 7/18/22

By Dan Poggetti
Sacramento Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective...

www.sacmag.com

Sacramento Magazine

Finding Normal in the COVID-19 Era

On a recent Sunday at First Christian Church in East Sacramento, the praise band performed, and members of the faith community prayed aloud and belted out hymns. Many lined up for communion. Afterward, there were hugs. It was a sign that the COVID-19 era had largely passed. Every row in the church was occupied. Joyful relief was palpable.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Update on Cannabis Sales in Sacramento County

Two months ago I wrote a commentary in the Rio Linda Messenger to explain that the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors would be holding a vote in July on whether or not to place a local tax measure on the November ballot that would allow the County to open up Cannabis retail stores in the unincorporated parts of Sacramento County like Rio Linda & Elverta and receive an extra tax from those businesses. I asked the community to write to me to let me know their thoughts on this, and I promised to report back after the vote. On July 12th that vote took place, so I would like to use this opportunity to fill you in on what happened.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville residents speak out against new Gathering Inn site location

A handful of Roseville residents pleaded with the Roseville City Council to not provide The Gathering Inn a letter of support for expansion program funding during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and accommodations for those experiencing homelessness in Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area on Tuesday night? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord, started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
andnowuknow.com

Raley's Opens New O-N-E Market in West Roseville, California; Jen Warner and Michael Schutt Comment

WEST ROSEVILLE, CA - Early morning sunlight dappled over the roof of Raley’s newest store in West Roseville, California. A city that is both rapidly expanding and home to a community that values local and better-for-you options, Raley’s new O-N-E Market store could not be in a better location. I was lucky enough to attend the opening ceremony and see the inside of the new store for myself.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From car and kayak races to the California State Fair and a history quest, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Sacramento region. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. California State Fair. It's the second weekend of the California State Fair. All of the classics...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling Through Placer County

Looking for a different ride? A trip down the Feather/American River Levee (Garden Highway) will give it to you, although most of it isn’t really in Placer County. From Lincoln, head west out Nicolaus Road, through the “town”of Nicolaus and at mile 16.5, you’ll be at the levee. At mile 27, stop at the Verona Boat Ramp. There are bathrooms, water and a little store there.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Opens New Permanent Housing Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento leaders celebrated the opening of a new permanent housing community. 1801 West Capitol has 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people exiting homelessness. “This permanent supportive housing community is a key addition to our network of options which provide services and continued care for unhoused individuals in our City,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The housing community includes a large, landscaped courtyard, community room, and spaces to hold meetings. Residents will have access to free, onsite case management provided by Telecare and CommuniCare. Mercy Housing will be providing social activities and resident services. Funding for 1801 West Capitol was provided by Bank of America, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of West Sacramento, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Yolo County Housing, and Dignity Health.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

A very colorful festival in Roseville

It is no secret that despite some events during the past two decades, the Islamic community continues to take root and settle in America. And it is not just due to the refugees that we read about in the media, with the Afghans being the latest addition. The Muslim community...
ROSEVILLE, CA

