ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU starts membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPPLc_0gkX577600
From right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala shake hands prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The European Union on Tuesday is starting the long enlargement process that aims to lead to the membership of Albania and North Macedonia in the bloc. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (Virginia Mayo / Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — The European Union started membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia on Tuesday, a long-delayed step in the Balkan nations’ paths toward EU membership that gained momentumamid the war in Ukraine.

Officially, the process kicked off with the presentation of the negotiating frameworks, which allow the bloc’s head office to screen how prepared each country is to take on all the EU’s laws, rules and regulations.

The move comes at a crucial time for the EU, which in June made Ukraine and neighboring Moldova candidates for membership even though Western Balkan nations were kept waiting in line for a long time. North Macedonia and Albania became EU candidates 19 years ago, but their accession talks never commenced.

“This is not the beginning of the end, it is just the end of the beginning,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said. “We need this to continue to build a strong, democratic, European Albania and a strong, democratic, Western and open Balkans.”

Any expansion beyond the 27 current EU members is likely to still be years off. Despite the delay, the Western Balkan nations have maintained their ambition to become part of the world’s most important trade bloc and pushed for progress.

“Today, Albania and North Macedonia open accession negotiations with the EU. This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Rama and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski of North Macedonia, .

Especially for North Macedonia, the past years have been trying. Disputes with Greece and then Bulgaria prevented the country’s bid from moving forward because any move by the EU to add new members requires unanimous agreement from existing ones.

It was only last week that the North Macedonian parliament approved an agreement overcoming Bulgaria’s objections and cleared the way for the negotiations to start, Bulgaria had held up any progress on the accession talks, accusing North Macedonia’s government of disrespecting shared cultural, linguistic and historic ties.

Kovacevski said he was particularly enthusiastic about promoting his country’s language.

“This opens doors for our Macedonian language to become one of the official languages of the European Union, something that I personally see as the greatest achievement, the greatest success,” he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the launch of Albania and North Macedonia’s accession talks and said Washington would “continue to be a strong and reliable partner as those nations work to defend human rights, strengthen democratic reforms, and uphold the rule of law.”

“In a moment when Russia has shattered peace in Europe, it is more important than ever to support the aspiration for a Europe whole, free, and at peace,” said Biden. “A democratic, secure, and prosperous Western Balkans remains essential to this vision.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Fox News

US affirms Greek security in face of Turkish belligerence

On Monday Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos to discuss the recent sale of F-35 fighter jets and joint U.S.-Greek cooperation in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean area. Tensions have risen in recent months between the two NATO countries, with Turkey issuing...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
960 The Ref

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Russian Su-35 Shot Down by Ukraine as $85m Aircraft Goes Up in Flames—Video

A Russian fighter jet has been shot down near the city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In a statement on social media, the air force command of Ukraine's armed forces said that at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a unit of Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian fighter, "presumably an Su-35," in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Membership#North Macedonia#European Parliament#Politics#Eu#The European Union#Balkan#Albanian#Democratic#Western#European Commission
CNBC

Italian PM Mario Draghi quits after failing to revive his coalition government

Speaking to Parliament, Draghi said he was going to speak to President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government. Last week, Mattarella rejected Draghi's first resignation and asked him to lead more negotiations with lawmakers in the hope of avoiding snap...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
The Independent

Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit

Pleas were piling up Sunday in Italy aimed at persuading Premier Mario Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being let down by a populist coalition partner. Hundreds of mayors have signed an open letter. Union leaders and industrialists, who often...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Russia restarts Nord Stream 1 natural gas flow to Germany

July 21 (UPI) -- Russia restarted the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline to Germany at 40% capacity on Thursday. The move relieved fears that a shutdown for maintenance earlier this month would become permanent, but worries remain that the reduced levels won't be enough gas for Europe in the winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy