Klamath County, OR

First southeastern Oregon wolf depredation since winter

By Lee Juillerat For the Herald, News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent death of a cow in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County has been attributed to a member of the Rogue Wolf Pack. The...

KTVZ News Channel 21

New wolf family found near Klamath-Deschutes county line; adult, 5 pups caught on trail camera

- A trail camera captured a photo of an adult wolf and five pups on the Fourth of July, prompting the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to designate a new "Area of Known Wolf Activity" in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties, the agency said Wednesday.   The post New wolf family found near Klamath-Deschutes county line; adult, 5 pups caught on trail camera appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Rogue Pack kills more cattle near Fort Klamath

Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two more cattle in the Fort Klamath area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most recent incident attributed to the Rogue Pack, wolves that move between Jackson and Klamath counties, resulted in the death of a yearling steer on Sunday, July 17. According to an ODFW investigation, that morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 950-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture.
FORT KLAMATH, OR
Klamath Falls News

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday, July 21

MEDFORD, Ore. - Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and...
Examining the Past

Efforts of establishing a world class dairy operation in the Goose Lake valley receive a boost when J. D. Venator purchased a number Ayrshire cattle from a dairy in Grants Pass. The cows include a large number of state and international champions in the amount of milk and butter fat the cows have produced along with the exceptional quality of products. Ayrshire cattle are believed to be well adapted to the Lake county environment and ability to survive severe weather.
LAKEVIEW, OR
Several Oregon rivers hurt by fire, industry and drought get millions in federal aid

Three Oregon rivers will benefit from more than $3 million in federal aid for tackling water and drought issues in the state. On June 11, the federal Bureau of Reclamation and Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that three community groups will receive money to finish projects restoring river habitats and protecting fish in areas where they’ve been imperiled.
OREGON STATE
Man's Timber Trail ride to raise ovarian cancer awareness

Mark Shafer, a 63-year-old Klamath Falls native, has announced his plan to mountain bike the Oregon Timber Trail — beginning Monday, Aug. 1 in Lakeview — in order to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. Shafer retired in January 2016 with plans to travel before his wife, Kelly, received an ovarian cancer diagnosis four months later. They canceled their trips to Europe and Yosemite, and Mark was thankful that he suddenly had the time to serve as fulltime caregiver.
LAKEVIEW, OR
Lake Health District Board meeting, July 7, 2022

As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake Health District Board meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Lake County Horseman's Assoc. July show results

Lake County Horsemen’s Association had their second show of the season on Saturday, July 9 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was an all-day show and featured both English and Western classes. LEADLINE CLASS. English Pleasure: 1st – Vada Vi Harlan. English Equitation: 1st — Vada Vi Harlan...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Medford man recognized for saving White City woman's life at hardware store

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man is being recognized for saving the life of a White City woman who had a heart attack while shopping at the Medford Lowe’s Home Improvement store with her grandson. Medford resident, 31-year-old Lucus Yearous was recognized by the Medford Fire...
Lake County, Oregon News of Record

Lake District Hospital had nine admissions and 57 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, July 12 – Monday, July 18. There were four total outpatients in OB and surgery, and one birth. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication. Births. None submitted. Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Big Sage Beef attends beef cattle show camp

On April 30 and May 1, Kellen Hutchison, Kara Maxwell, and Trent McNeley of Big Sage Beef, along with several other 4-H clubs, attended a Beef Cattle Show Camp in Paisley. Bev Montgomery, who is an accomplished fitter, showman, and judge, taught 4-H members how to clip, fit, and show steers.
PAISLEY, OR
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., July 18

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris. The driver, Andrew Castiricone, and one of the passengers, Nicole Lindeman (20) from San Carlos, Ca, of the Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. All other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru. The crash blocked Hwy 97 for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Lake County voters may decide whether to ban psilocybin

This Wednesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. the Lake County Commissioners will hold a Psilocybin Moratorium Ordinance Hearing. If passed, the ordinance will allow registered voters in Lake County to decide whether to establish a permanent ban on state-licensed psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service centers within the county’s jurisdictional boundaries.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Hwy 395 delays during continued construction

Oregon Department of Transportation provided an update on Friday, July 15, for current activity on the Big Stick to Alkali Lake project on Hwy 395. The project involves laying new asphalt on the Lakeview-Burns Highway from milepost 15.43 to milepost 46.93. Flaggers and pilot cars are controlling traffic 24 hours...
LAKEVIEW, OR
Central Point grass fire that snarled I5 traffic now under control

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - A grass fire near I5 north of central point is largely under control, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire broke out around noon and prompted a swift response from fire crews. The response included numerous engines, a water tender and a Type 2 helicopter. It reached a half an acre in size. The fire is now 100% wet lined, and firefighters are actively working on a hand line. The is currently no active fire.
Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Red Flag Warning Extended until Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. - An upper level trough will pass to our north today. This trough will produce gusty winds this afternoon and Monday afternoon, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather...
MEDFORD, OR

