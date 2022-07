My first instinct: Shrug it off, just boys being boys. Embarrassing, but no big deal. The Penn State players involved served as dupes, the victims, not as perps. But no, those players responsible for connecting “sex scandal” and “Penn State” in headlines — again — don’t get off that easy. And neither do the adult authority figures entrusted to their care and supervision. James Franklin should be ashamed. (We’ll get back to that shortly.)

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO