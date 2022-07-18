Music, Culture, Arts and Entertainment 7-18-2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ray Terlaga
 2 days ago

We talk with novelist Jim Shepard about his latest work of fiction, PHASE SIX. It’s about what happens when a mining operation in the thawing permafrost of Greenland releases a deadly virus into the world. Then,...

The true story of George Michael’s complicated relationship with his mother

It has been over five years since the death of George Michael shocked the world. Michael died of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver when he was 53 years old on Christmas Day in 2016. The iconic singer was survived by his father and two sisters, one of whom passed exactly three years after her brother’s death in 2019. But two decades before his death, Michael experienced a series of losses which would change the course of his life from then on.
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Click here to read the full article. Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay. Built in 1930, the residence has gone through significant interior renovations. The exterior made famous by the mafia film has...
7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
When a Troubling Book Gets a Hollywood Makeover

In the best-selling 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, the author Delia Owens describes the marshlands surrounding a fictional North Carolina town vividly and reverently. They’re a dangerous setting teeming with wildlife, and they toughen up their human inhabitants, including the young Kya. Abandoned by her family, Kya endures one “stinky-hot” day after the next alone, living in a shack with “greenish-black veins of mildew … in every crevice.”
Two Indigenous authors on the legacy of a shared, painful history

Today, two books from indigenous authors who make a similar, wry argument: it's a miracle there are any Indigenous people in the Americas alive at all. First, Stephen Graham Jones talks about his horror novel The Only Good Indians, a reworking of an old, hostile phrase attributed to Theodore Roosevelt; plus the literary reasons why he chose to make it a horror story. Then, author Lisa Bird-Wilson talks about how her personal experience influenced her new book, Probably Ruby, a novel that follows the legacy of forced Indigenous adoption and residential schools in Canada.
Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’

Willie Nelson has a brand new book on the way. The man just doesn’t slow down, after releasing his 97th studio album on his 89th birthday in April, and currently being out on the road for his Outlaw Music Festival tour, he’s gearing up for this new launch. Set for release in September, Willie’s spilling all sorts of secrets and wild stories from the road that he experienced throughout the years with his longtime drummer and best friend, Paul English. Titled […] The post Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How a Fake Anonymous Diary Helped Launch the 1980s Satanic Panic

In 1971, the YA book Go Ask Alice hit shelves and almost immediately set off a firestorm. Purportedly the real-life diary of a straitlaced teen girl who lost her life to drugs, it was an instant hit, touted by critics across the country as a must-read for parents and teenagers alike. Over the ensuing decades, it sold tens of millions of copies — beloved by teens for its frenetic entries about taboo subjects, and by adults because it was a text they could point to as proof of the ills of drugs. But by the early 21st century, questions had arisen about the book’s veracity, as well as the true identity of its “anonymous” author — something only known by the book’s editor, a supposed child psychologist named Beatrice Sparks.
How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
Artist Award Roundup: Saudi Arabia Launches Major Photography Prize, Ellsworth Kelly Award Goes to Frist Art Museum, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia will launch a new annual competition called the Kingdom Photography Award. With a pool of Saudi riyal of 400,000 ($106,550), the prize will be given into several categories, and the first edition will focus on the coastal city of Al Wajh. The Professional Grant will be open to established international photographres who can submit work in three categories: underwater photography, coastal photography, and urban environment. The Discovery Competition will be open to emerging photographers from Saudi Arabia, from which 21 finalists will be chosen. All of...
10 best books to read this summer: From bestselling sequels to historical novels

If you’re off on your summer holidays don’t forget to pack a novel or two in your suitcase – or, if space is tight, download them to your Kindle. Whether you’re sunning yourself on a faraway beach (yes, please) or enjoying a city break, July and August are the perfect months to settle back and read for hours on end without being disturbed by the pinging of emails.Stuck for ideas about what to choose? Don’t worry – there’s plenty of sparkling fiction on offer this summer. Whether you prefer gripping page-turners that keep you up all night or literary novels...
New Reality Show Is Looking for ‘America’s Next Great Author’

America’s Next Great Author is exactly what it sounds like: a reality show about writers, eventually pitting six novelists against each other as they each try to finish a book. Still in early stages, the project is now accepting applications from writers interested in appearing in the pilot episode, reports the Guardian’s David Barnett.
One-of-a-Kind Dylan Record Nets $1.77 M., Indigenous Artists Battle Fakes in Canada, and More: Morning Links for July 8, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. FERTILE GROUND. After pushing its 2021 edition to this year because of the pandemic, the closely watched Istanbul Biennial has released its list of artists and catalogue contributors, ArtAsiaPacific reports. They number 82, and include Cooking Sections, Crip magazine, and Lida Abdul. Helmed by David Teh, Amar Kanwar, and Ute Meta Bauer , the exhibition will run from September 11 through November 14. The show has eschewed a thematic focus and instead takes “composting” as its guiding process. Intriguingly, the webpage with the contributor lineup notes that it is “a live document that is continually being updated as the 17th Istanbul Biennial compost continues to turn and grow.” Never a dull moment in the biennial world these days.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ review: How does it compare to the book?

If you see “Where the Crawdads Sing,” please be prepared to have your heart ripped out and completely stomped on again and again. The film has brought Delia Owens’ bestselling novel to life in the most tragically beautiful way. The movie follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones, who recently...
