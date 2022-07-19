Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-19-2022]

WHEN you step into the shower, what's the first body part that gets your attention?. Well, lifestyle expert Anu Mukherjee revealed that the body part you wash first says a lot about your personality. Mukherjee broke down the results into six options, five body parts and the last option if...
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
A video of a performer at the Sesame Place amusement park blatantly ignoring two Black girls has sparked outrage online, with others sharing their own as the park fumbled an apology attempt. On Sunday (July 17th), digital consultant Leslie Mac shared a video of a four-year-old Black girl named Paige...
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!. The Big Show starts on WOLB 1010 AM, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live.
If you have not yet seen the Netflix adaption of Michael Pollan’s book, How to Change Your Mind, make haste to your computer or phone or tablet for several hours of fascinating discussion on the uses (and occasional abuses) of psychedelic drugs.Uses, you say? Well, yes. Long before our culture decided to deride and disparage drugs like LSD and psilocybin, they were being explored for their potential to treat a wide variety of conditions, from death anxiety to addiction to OCD. In the 1950s and 60s, psychedelics were the focus of some of the better minds in Western psychiatry...
Comments / 0