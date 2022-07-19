ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-19-2022]

By Airiel Sharice
wolbbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Description: “Bring your eyes alive with Mink Envy Lashes!”. Business Description:...

wolbbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
wolbbaltimore.com

Racist Much?: Sesame Place Performer Catches Heat For Ignoring Black Kids

A video of a performer at the Sesame Place amusement park blatantly ignoring two Black girls has sparked outrage online, with others sharing their own as the park fumbled an apology attempt. On Sunday (July 17th), digital consultant Leslie Mac shared a video of a four-year-old Black girl named Paige...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Black Tuesday#Free Dance
The Independent

Voices: It’s time for another psychedelic ‘summer of love’

If you have not yet seen the Netflix adaption of Michael Pollan’s book, How to Change Your Mind, make haste to your computer or phone or tablet for several hours of fascinating discussion on the uses (and occasional abuses) of psychedelic drugs.Uses, you say? Well, yes. Long before our culture decided to deride and disparage drugs like LSD and psilocybin, they were being explored for their potential to treat a wide variety of conditions, from death anxiety to addiction to OCD. In the 1950s and 60s, psychedelics were the focus of some of the better minds in Western psychiatry...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy