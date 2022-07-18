Biden's former disinfo chief accuses GOP senators of spurring threats against her



F ormer Disinformation Governance Board Director Nina Jankowicz scolded Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley in a public letter Monday, saying their "lies" about her history of spreading disinformation have led to threats and attacks against her.

"I resigned my position at [the Department of Homeland Security] two months ago today," Jankowicz said in a tweet promoting her letter. "Despite that, I continue to be defamed & threatened based on the work I was hired to do."

"I do not deserve this level of personal attack for having accepted a position serving my country in my area of expertise, which has been recognized by Members on both sides of the aisle," Jankowicz said in the letter. " No one deserves to be subject to such vitriol, and make no mistake, it is those in positions of power like yours who tacitly encourage it."

Jankowicz said in the letter she was "dismayed" that Hawley questioned a senior DHS official at a hearing on Thursday about the origins of the disinformation board, which was put on pause in May, and whether DHS officials were aware of Jankowicz's history of promoting disinformation when they appointed her to lead the board.

"Pursuing such questioning now only stokes misplaced anger among your constituents," Jankowicz said in the letter. "That anger has contributed to the continued harassment of me and my family based on the false narratives that you and your colleagues have spread, namely that I am unfit for government service and that I would or could act in my capacity at DHS to censor my fellow Americans."

Jankowicz posted screenshots of two tweets that she described as "threats" against her that she said were spurred by Hawley and Grassley.

Both of the tweets were posted by the same Twitter user, who has less than 1,000 followers, and both tweets contained the phrase "you will be held accountable."



Jankowicz has been criticized by Hawley and other Republicans for casting doubt on the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop story, for dismissing the theory that COVID-19 may have emerged from a lab in Wuhan, for downplaying Iran's efforts to meddle in the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden, and for promoting debunked claims that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, including claims that originated from British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

The former disinformation chief said in her letter it wasn't fair for lawmakers to cite her record of propagating disinformation.

"Senator Hawley disproportionately emphasized a sliver of my public work, ignoring my two books, four testimonies before his Congressional colleagues, and many other publications," she said. "Instead, he derided my own expression of my First Amendment rights as I weighed in on fast-changing stories of national interest, livetweeted presidential debates, or recommended podcasts hosted by conservative British lawmakers."

She also took issue with Hawley describing her as a "human geyser of misinformation" during a May 4 Senate hearing.

Hawley said Jankowicz's letter underscores the need for Senate oversight hearings.

"The Biden Admin lied about their censorship board for months," Hawley tweeted on Monday. "Only when a patriotic whistleblower came forward with documents did we learn the truth. Now Nina Jankowicz is trying to shut down questions based on whistleblower revelations. She should come & testify. Under oath."

"Jankowicz’s latest public statements underscore the need for Senate hearings," he added. "She tries to contradict what the whistleblower documents reveal. The Senate must hold public hearings to get the truth."