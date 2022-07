In opening up the column this week, I’d like to let the citizens of our area know that the Fair Bluff Dollar General store has reopened full time for business. For several weeks now, the store was operating with limited hours because the cooling system in the store building was inoperable. As you can imagine, the building heated up so much during the recent hot days that the patrons and employees could not stand to be in the structure. The store had been operating for only a few hours each morning until the cooling system could be repaired.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO