Kansas State has signed a two-game, home-and-home scheduling agreement in men's basketball with Pac-12 foe California, the two athletics departments announced last week. The two schools will open the series in Berkeley at Haas Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, before finishing at Bramlage Coliseum at a date to be determined during the 2024-25 season. It marks the second such home-and-home series that the schools have signed following a pair of meetings during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

