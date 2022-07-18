ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

6 members of white supremacist group appear in Idaho court

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhA0Q_0gkWBuEo00
1 of 7

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot.

The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said.

Appearing via Zoom for Monday’s brief court proceeding were Josiah Buster and his brother Mishael Buster and Connor Moran, all of Watauga, Texas; Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dakota Tabler of West Valley City, Utah; and Justin O’Leary, of Des Moines, Washington.

Each had posted $300 bail and been released after their arrest.

First District Judge Robert Caldwell read the same charge against each defendant, which is punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine of $5,000.

The defendants all said they intended to hire a defense attorney.

None of the defendants made any statement other than answering the judge’s questions.

The remaining defendants will be arraigned later.

Among those arrested in June was Thomas Ryan Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Also among the arrestees was Mitchell F. Wagner, 24, of Florissant, Missouri, who was previously charged with defacing a mural of famous Black Americans on a college campus in St. Louis last year.

Michael Kielty, Wagner’s attorney, has said Patriot Front did not have a reputation for violence and that the case could be a First Amendment issue.

“Even if you don’t like the speech, they have the right to make it,” Kielty said after the arrests.

Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jews and LGBTQ people as enemies, said Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism.

Their playbook, Lewis said, involves identifying local grievances to exploit, organizing on platforms like the messaging app Telegram and ultimately showing up to events marching in neat columns, in blue- or white-collared-shirt uniforms, in a display of strength.

Though Pride celebrations have long been picketed by counter-protesters citing religious objections, they haven’t historically been a major focus for armed extremist groups. Still, it isn’t surprising, given how anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has increasingly become a potent rallying cry in the far-right online ecosystem, Lewis said.

The arrests come amid a surge of charged rhetoric around LGBTQ issues and a wave of state legislation aimed at transgender youth, said John McCrostie, the first openly gay man elected to the Idaho Legislature.

In Coeur d’Alene, police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

The group arrived at the scenic lakeside resort city wearing Patriot Front patches and logos on their hats and some T-shirts reading “Reclaim America” according to police and videos of the arrests posted on social media.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas.

Though there is a history of far-right extremism dating back decades in northern Idaho, once home to the Aryan Nations group, White said only one of those arrested was from the state.

The six-hour Pride event generally went on as scheduled.

Comments / 6

Related
The Associated Press

Cole Irvin strikes out 8 over 7 innings, A's beat Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A couple of weeks back, Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt noticed Cole Irvin struggling in the early innings, so the veteran spoke up and shared a little something Madison Bumgarner does just before taking the mound: The big lefty throws his last five or 10 pitches as hard as he can. Irvin is now doing just that thanks to Vogt’s insight, and what a difference it’s making. Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven sparkling innings for his first back-to-back wins this year, and Oakland beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 Friday night. MadBum might fire 10 pitches at top effort, Irvin will stick to five to conserve some energy for his outing.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Rangers visit the Athletics for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Texas Rangers. Oakland went...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth, Texas, police officer, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday gave Timothy Huff, 36, a life sentence without possibility of parole in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy