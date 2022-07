Bell-Milam-Falls WSC has announced emergency water management will go into effect. In a statement they said that due to extreme water usage during the past weeks, their system is unable to meet the demand of all water needs. Therefore, under our Drought Contingency and Emergency Water Demand Management Plan on file with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Stage 1 Mild Conditions allocation will begin on July 20 and will be in effect no later than Aug. 30 or until the situation improves.

