How you can help Juneau Animal Rescue care for dogs, cats and other critters in need of aid — and have fun at the same time. Also an update on the dire need for people to adopt cats. With more than 130 cats brought to the shelter since April — and only 12 claimed by their owners — Juneau Animal Rescue has been at “cat-pacity.”

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO