VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. When they got there they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

8 HOURS AGO