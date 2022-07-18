ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

New University of Michigan-Flint budget set to raise tuition prices by 4.9%

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at the University of Michigan- Flint will see an increase in...

Flint Community Schools changes mask regulation to 'reccomended'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools has updated the policy of mask wearing hours after sending it to parents and guardians on Thursday. Originally, the school district released a back-to school letter stating that masking would be required in all buildings. As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the school...
FLINT, MI
Flint Community Schools will require masks for the start of the school year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community School district has said that there will be a temporary mask requirement at all buildings for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to parents and guardians, Flint Community Schools said well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff remains our highest priority.
FLINT, MI
Possible water bill credits for Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "$300 is little drop in the bucket, but is going to a little bit of help," said one Flint resident about the city's proposed $300 water bill credit. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his administration is hoping to give every Flint water customer the credit regardless of the status of their bill.
FLINT, MI
Workers react to judge's ruling on 2018 minimum wage law

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's minimum wage workers could soon see a boost in pay after a Court of Claims judge ruled against an "adopt-and-amend" practice used by state lawmakers to de-fang a pair of voter initiatives in 2018. The judge said it was unconstitutional to adopt voter proposals, then...
FLINT, MI
Mayoral candidates meet with Genesee County jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – With an election close by, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office held their second meet the candidates forum for jail inmates eligible to vote. “All voting is important to our society and I don’t think we need to separate that,” former Mayor Karen Weaver said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Local department address residents concern of traffic at future Chick-fil-A site

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – The buzzing chicken chain Chick-fil-A expects a successful opening at their future Flint Township location. But with those looking to flock to get the original chicken sandwich they’re coming with concerns of a traffic jam. “As long as everything's there, why we're doing...
Grand Blanc Township firefighters honored by Red Cross for saving lives

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The American Red Cross honored three Grand Blanc Township firefighters for lifesaving acts of heroism while off-duty earlier this year. The three Grand Blanc Township firefighters, David Bechtel Jr., Adam Frank and Lyle Knopf, have received the The American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Person Action Award after they saved the lives of three unresponsive people while on a weekend trip last February.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Wolverines spend day with young Flintstones

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On game days at Michigan, more than 100,000 fans pack the Big House to cheer on their Wolverines. This Thursday in Flint, kids from the Boys and Girls Club and Flint International Academy were the stars in the spotlight. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team were their biggest fans.
FLINT, MI
Charged Oxford High School shooter to remain in jail

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland county judge ruled Friday that the accused Oxford, high school shooter will remain at Oakland County jail as he awaits trial. 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley faces 24 felony charges as an adult in the November mass shooting that killed four students and wounded seven people.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Colleges
Education
Converter thief hits three Burton businesses in a week

BURTON, Mich (WJRT)- Time off from work is usually welcome, but for employees at one Burton business, it's a reminder of a crime that hurt their livelihood. The owners of Pool Service Specialists said someone stole the catalytic converters from their company vans on Sunday- meaning cancelled projects, employees who can't do their job, and potentially thousands of dollars lost.
BURTON, MI
Authorities searching for answers surrounding unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for answers surrounding an unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint's north side. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, around 4:00 p.m., police said that they found 46-year-old Richard Brian Burnett Jr. fatally shot and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Blvd and W. Marengo Avenue on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.

Community Policy