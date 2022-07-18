New University of Michigan-Flint budget set to raise tuition prices by 4.9%

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools has updated the policy of mask wearing hours after sending it to parents and guardians on Thursday. Originally, the school district released a back-to school letter stating that masking would be required in all buildings. As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the school...
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community School district has said that there will be a temporary mask requirement at all buildings for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to parents and guardians, Flint Community Schools said well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff remains our highest priority.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "$300 is little drop in the bucket, but is going to a little bit of help," said one Flint resident about the city's proposed $300 water bill credit. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his administration is hoping to give every Flint water customer the credit regardless of the status of their bill.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's minimum wage workers could soon see a boost in pay after a Court of Claims judge ruled against an "adopt-and-amend" practice used by state lawmakers to de-fang a pair of voter initiatives in 2018. The judge said it was unconstitutional to adopt voter proposals, then...
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – With an election close by, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office held their second meet the candidates forum for jail inmates eligible to vote. “All voting is important to our society and I don’t think we need to separate that,” former Mayor Karen Weaver said.
The state has released data showing absentee ballot requests are way up this year, when compared to 2018 for the last gubernatorial election. Saginaw County reporting a huge increase in absentee ballot requests for primary election. With less than two weeks from the primary election, the number of absentee ballots...
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – The buzzing chicken chain Chick-fil-A expects a successful opening at their future Flint Township location. But with those looking to flock to get the original chicken sandwich they’re coming with concerns of a traffic jam. “As long as everything's there, why we're doing...
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The American Red Cross honored three Grand Blanc Township firefighters for lifesaving acts of heroism while off-duty earlier this year. The three Grand Blanc Township firefighters, David Bechtel Jr., Adam Frank and Lyle Knopf, have received the The American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Person Action Award after they saved the lives of three unresponsive people while on a weekend trip last February.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall is heading for the auction block next month. While the mall's future is uncertain, once vacant commercial space nearby is filling up. Now that Kochville Township has filled up all of its vacant buildings just across the road from the...
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On game days at Michigan, more than 100,000 fans pack the Big House to cheer on their Wolverines. This Thursday in Flint, kids from the Boys and Girls Club and Flint International Academy were the stars in the spotlight. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team were their biggest fans.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland county judge ruled Friday that the accused Oxford, high school shooter will remain at Oakland County jail as he awaits trial. 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley faces 24 felony charges as an adult in the November mass shooting that killed four students and wounded seven people.
BURTON, Mich (WJRT)- Time off from work is usually welcome, but for employees at one Burton business, it's a reminder of a crime that hurt their livelihood. The owners of Pool Service Specialists said someone stole the catalytic converters from their company vans on Sunday- meaning cancelled projects, employees who can't do their job, and potentially thousands of dollars lost.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for answers surrounding an unsolved 2021 homicide in Flint's north side. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, around 4:00 p.m., police said that they found 46-year-old Richard Brian Burnett Jr. fatally shot and submerged in Flint Park Lake near Winthrop Blvd and W. Marengo Avenue on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is fighting for his life after a shooting took place in Flint's east side just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred at the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue near Davison Road. Reports said...
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
