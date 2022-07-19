A Lively Experiment 7/15/2022

We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, sporting events, and more. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still being on the cautious side as my daughter won't be fully vaccinated until mid-August. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO