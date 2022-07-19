ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lively Experiment 7/15/2022

Hundreds file paperwork to run for state legislative seats, including a slew of...

Valley Breeze

Yorke: Legislative Grant Program should make you 'mad as hell'

I had a really crass name for it to make the point, trying for a solid decade to bring so much attention to it that I thought for sure I could kill it. And there were moments when I thought I had, but finally, for me, reality set it in and I gave up the fight because as with all rackets, it’s not the producers or the dealers that keep it going.
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
Valley Breeze

Jessica de la Cruz: R.I. needs a governor like Kalus

Editor’s note: The Breeze is having supporters of various candidates for governor write columns this summer. This is the latest in the series. Embroidered on our state’s flag is the word “HOPE,” a reference to the biblical verse, “hope we have as an anchor in the soul.” For early colonists, Rhode Island truly provided hope and opportunity for those fleeing persecution. To them, Rhode Island symbolized a better life and a new beginning.
POLITICS
Allan Fung
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic RIDE is committed to accelerating learning across Rhode Island to get students back up to speed. A critical part of this effort has been providing students regardless of their zip code greater access to enriching, high-quality summer learning experiences. This summer alone, through...
EDUCATION
#Election State#Republicans#Wpri Tv#Gop
Scammers Want Your Cash- Don't Fall For It

The FBI's Boston office says rental scams are increasing in Rhode Island. Authorities say there were 42 victims in the Ocean State last year who lost nearly one-and-a-half-million dollars total. “We have seen a significant increase in the amount of money being lost by people who are desperate for a...
BOSTON, MA
No-contact advisory placed on 1 reservoir and 2 ponds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on two ponds and one reservoir Friday. The Department of Health and DEM said that Slack Reservoir in Smithfield, Mashapaug Pond and Roger Williams Park Pond in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
All of the Best Places for Vegan Food in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but its vegan food options are booming like never before. While New York and California tend to attract the most plant-based buzz, the Ocean State has inarguably become a recent hotspot for vegans on East Coast. From plant-based ice cream shops to an entire vegan food hall marketplace, there’s nothing quite like Rhode Island’s plant-based community.
FOOD & DRINKS
10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Six Picks Events: What's Up in RI this weekend (July 22-24)

Festivals, festivals, and more festivals… In what is expected to be the hottest weekend this summer, we’ve got some cool ideas for things to do around the state. Check out our “Six Picks Events” for the weekend of July 22-24. All Weekend: The Newport Folk Festival...
NEWPORT, RI
(Updated) Local electric rates to soar, be prepared – Rhode Island Energy

(See update to the original story at bottom of article) Issuing a press release with this title – “Rhode Island Energy Encourages Customers to Prepare Now for Significantly Higher Winter Electricity Supply Prices” – Rhode Island Energy, the new owner of National Grid, formerly New England Electric, residents of Rhode Island have been “forewarned” about electric costs for both businesses and residences. This announcement comes after several “welcome to Rhode Island” media opportunities where the company said they would administer electric grid resources more quickly, efficiently and economically. Others mention their promise not to raise rates for 3 years in their contract with the state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
Here's When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts

We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, sporting events, and more. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still being on the cautious side as my daughter won't be fully vaccinated until mid-August. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RI National Guard announces return of Leapfest

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard announced that Leapfest, an international parachute training event, is making a return. The event is considered the largest and longest running static line parachute training event and competition worldwide. Adams Farm in Exeter will be hosting the training on Aug....
EXETER, RI
Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
NEWPORT, RI

