Palm Beach, FL

Volleyball Earns 10th Consecutive USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

By Cole Helman, Director of Athletic Communications
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team was one of 1,200 college and high school teams to earn the 2022 United States Marine Corps (USMC)...

J.P. Taravella Welcomes in New Varsity Basketball and Football Coach

J.P. Taravella has officially announced that they have hired a new boys basketball and football coach for the 2022-23 school year. After one of the most challenging seasons in school history in 2021, Clenner Goodman takes over as the new varsity football coach after Charles Hafley Jr resigned and moved to Georgia. While the Trojans struggled in 2021, Goodman is hoping to turn the program around. His goal is to get the players to buy into the program and feel comfortable with what they are doing.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPTV

Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The organizers of Mahjcon said since the pandemic the game of Mah Jongg has grown by leaps and bounds as people found new ways to connect. Debbie Barnett loves the game of Mah Jongg. She’s written a book about it, she’s the founder of an online school about it, and she even met her husband because of the game.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Medical Associates of Delray, PA

Certifications: Geriatric And Internal Medicine, American Board Of Internal Medicine. Residency: Chief Resident Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University Forest Park Hospital. Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program, University Of Miami Leonard M. Miller School Of Medicine/Jackson Health System. Jose (Joe) L. Conde, M.D., is a physician and partner of Medical Associates...
BOCA RATON, FL
Raising Cane’s to open new location in Royal Palm Beach this fall

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Calling all chicken finger lovers! Raising Cane’s is opening a location in Royal Palm Beach this fall. It will serve Raising Cane’s chicken finger meals with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins. Cane’s tenders are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. Plus, customers will be able to scoop some of the secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and more on the expansive menu.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Dermatology Associates Of The Palm Beaches

John Strasswimmer, M.D., F.A.A.D., and Mojgan Hosseinipour, D.O., F.A.A.D., are committed to providing patients with the most state-of-the-art dermatological care. Moving from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Dr. Strasswimmer has built his Delray Mohs surgery practice into one that rivals some of the best academic programs in the country, uniquely providing both Mohs surgery and cosmetic reconstruction.
PALM BEACH, FL
A Coral Springs Car Wash Makes Business History

Rising Tide Car Wash’s new Coral Springs outpost has made history as the first ever business staffed entirely by neurodivergent employees. Founded by father and son duo John and Tom D’Eri with the mission of bringing adults on the autism spectrum into the workplace, Rising Tide is now one of the largest employers of autistic individuals in the country. Their three locations across Broward County employ more than 100 people with autism, but the vast enterprise began much smaller, with John’s son and Tom’s brother, Andrew.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Boca’s Golf Course, Arts Center and House Senate Seat

Golf may yet return to the former Ocean Breeze course in Boca Raton, though not for a while. Discussions between the city and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, which owns the roughly 200-acre property that was part of the Boca Teeca community, ended when owners of The Boca Raton donated the resort’s 18-hole course and clubhouse. It became Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club, which replaced the Boca Municipal course.
GOLF, FL
Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Restaurant in Boca Raton offering families pizza-making class

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eddie Pozzuoli, the owner of Prezzo in Boca Raton, said his restaurant Prezzo introduced the first wood-fired pizza oven to South Florida when it opened in 1989. Now Executive Chef Prezzo, Todd Lough and his culinary team are sharing their pizza-making skills with the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
REPORT: Delray Beach, Boca Raton Homes Still Selling Fast, For More

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A gloomy economy and rising mortgage interest rates are having no impact on the housing market in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. The latest Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, shows homes in Boca Raton and Delray Beach selling at higher prices — and faster — in the second quarter of 2022 than they did during the first quarter.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Salty Donut Will Open a West Palm Beach Shop

From the very first day the Salty Donut (lovingly known as the Salty) opened as a pop-up shop in 2015, Miami has had a love affair with its doughnuts, with people lining up, sometimes for hours, to grab one of its treats. The shop, owned by Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
L. Cane

2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United States

Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.
FLORIDA STATE

