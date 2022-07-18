ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Configuration, Extension, Maintainability - Titus Winters - CppCon 2021

isocpp.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now open for CppCon 2022, which starts on September 11 and will again be held both in person and online. To whet your appetite for this year’s conference, we’re posting videos of some of the top-rated talks from last year’s conference. Here’s another CppCon talk video we hope you...

makeuseof.com

What Are the Different Types of Programming Language?

There are many ways to distinguish programming languages. For a start, they fall into different paradigms: functional, object-oriented, and more besides. You can also classify a programming language by its translation method, something that has a major effect on a language’s performance. Compiled programming languages are usually faster than interpreted ones. So, in situations like game development that demand speed, developers tend to use compiled languages.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
cryptoslate.com

Polygon launches new Etheum-compatible scaling solution zkEVM

Polygon has launched a proprietary Ethereum-compatible scaling solution called zkEVM. Based on zero-knowledge proofs, zkEVM will enable developers to seamlessly deploy any Ethereum smart contract that scales infinitely and drastically reduces fees. “It’s just like using Ethereum, but with the groundbreaking scaling power of ZK tech,” Polygon said in an...
COMPUTERS
International Business Times

Rolls-Royce To Start UltraFan Prototype Tests This Year

Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest size viable for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Watch: The Air One Personal eVTOL Just Completed Its First Hover Test

An ambitious new personal eVTOL is one step closer to production. The Israeli aviation startup Air announced this week that a full-scale version prototype of its first vehicle, called the Air One, had successfully completed a hover test. The company hopes to start delivering the crafts, which it unveiled last fall, to customers in 2024, with a projected range of 110 miles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

BAE Systems Delivers Advanced M-Code GPS Products to Germany

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), providing precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005848/en/ BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales process. (Credit: BAE Systems)
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

The Gravity Concept Bike Is A Versatile 3D-Printed Electric Bicycle

At present, bicycles and e-bikes are one of the best transportation options when it comes to cost and sustainability. Most of the time, though, you are forced to pick between a conventional bike and an electric bike, and you have to make that decision all the way through. Although there are hybrids that blend the two, each has its own shortcomings.
BICYCLES
Sourcing Journal

Sabai’s Sustainable Furnishings Mission Now Includes Repair, Recycling and Resale

Click here to read the full article. As a child growing up in Thailand, Phantila Phataraprasit had a strong sense of the importance of caring for the environment instilled at a young age. Her mother operated ecolodges—hotels situated in more remote, natural areas that give visitors a more ecologically focused experience—so she understood the importance of protecting and maintaining the natural environment. “I’d always viewed through the lens of how do you create businesses or products or services that also take into account the planet,” she said. “I was trying to be more sustainable in my own life, whether that meant...
INTERIOR DESIGN
DIY Photography

Photographer uses AI software Dall-E to sharpen blurred photograph

A photographer has successfully demonstrated how he sharpened an out-of-focus photograph using the text-to-image AI software Dall-E 2. Macro shots posted to his Twitter feed of a ladybird show the transformation. Photographer Nicholas Sherlock shared his experiment with YouTuber Micael Widell, who was obviously blown away by the transformation. He...
PHOTOGRAPHY
coinquora.com

Cardano Breaks Into Rally, IOHK Drops Scalability Research on ADA

Input Output Global published research underpinning the scalability of the Cardano network. As part of the Basho development phase, Cardano Network is going through a series of steady upgrades and optimizations for increased scalability and interoperability. Cardano’s price is ready to retest $0.55 in the ongoing bull run. There...
MARKETS
dronedj.com

Dronamics taps Oz’s Quickstep for middle-mile delivery drone production

European middle-mile drone delivery specialist Dronamics has chosen Australian aviation engineering and manufacturing company Quickstep as its first major partner in producing its automated Black Swan UAVs. The news was delivered during the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow Monday, which has already generated several major announcements by next-generation...
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

DAO Core Bases on Leo Smart Contracts

The whole world is closely following the development of technologies used in the blockchain sphere. Recently, ZKP has been highlighted as an advanced way to enhance privacy in distributed ledgers. However, ZKP protocols are still insufficiently studied in the context of blockchain technologies and, moreover, not standardized for use. Projects such as ALEO, Ethereum, ZCash, Mina, Aztec are doing a lot of protocol research and are interested in standardizing ZKP protocols for financial and government applications.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Solution to dissolution

One of the key targets for further development of sodium-ion batteries is to improve their cycle life. Now, an electrolyte formulation is proposed to tackle the dissolution of both the solid-electrolyte interphases and the transition metals in cathodes, leading to enhanced cyclability. Until recently, sodium-ion batteries (NIBs) were often seen...
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Creativity Means Productivity. Here Are 3 Practices That Boost Both.

Although staying organized, mission-driven and efficient are the cornerstones of productivity, nothing says those pillars have to come at the cost of creativity. In fact, creativity is an increasingly valuable asset in the workplace, both individually and as a team. According to the World Economic Forum, creativity is or is related to nine out of the 10 skills that global executives say are essential for 2020 and beyond. Being creative boosts problem-solving skills and increases confidence and collaboration. Here are three ways to foster creativity in your business, starting today.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

Dubai is now home to the largest vertical farm in the world

If you walk into a grocery store in Dubai, the spinach on the shelves will probably be from Europe—or even from as far away as the United States. Because of limited arable land and water, the United Arab Emirates imports about 90% of its food. But inside a warehouse-like building near the Dubai airport, a new vertical farm is now beginning to grow more than 2 million pounds of local leafy greens per year.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Room-temperature logic-in-memory operations in single-metallofullerene devices

In-memory computing provides an opportunity to meet the growing demands of large data-driven applications such as machine learning, by colocating logic operations and data storage. Despite being regarded as the ultimate solution for high-density integration and low-power manipulation, the use of spin or electric dipole at the single-molecule level to realize in-memory logic functions has yet to be realized at room temperature, due to their random orientation. Here, we demonstrate logic-in-memory operations, based on single electric dipole flipping in a two-terminal single-metallofullerene (Sc2C2@Cs(hept)-C88) device at room temperature. By applying a low voltage of Â±0.8"‰V to the single-metallofullerene junction, we found that the digital information recorded among the different dipole states could be reversibly encoded in situ and stored. As a consequence, 14 types of Boolean logic operation were shown from a single-metallofullerene device. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the non-volatile memory behaviour comes from dipole reorientation of the [Sc2C2] group in the fullerene cage. This proof-of-concept represents a major step towards room-temperature electrically manipulated, low-power, two-terminal in-memory logic devices and a direction for in-memory computing using nanoelectronic devices.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

OpenAI expands access to DALL-E 2, its powerful image-generating AI system

With this “beta” launch, DALL-E 2, which had been free to use, will move to a credit-based fee structure. First-time users will get a finite amount of credits that can be put toward generating or editing an image or creating a variation of an image. (Generations return four images, while edits and variations return three.) Credits will refill every month to the tune of 50 in the first month and 15 a month after that, or users can buy additional credits in increments of $15.
SOFTWARE

