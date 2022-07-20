Trains cancelled - live: Avanti West Coast cancels all further Tuesday trains amid heatwave temperatures

Amid soaring temperatures across the UK, train operator Avanti has cancelled all remaining trains for the rest of Tuesday.

“Extreme Heat: All services stopped. Do not come to the station. Due to the extreme heat causing multiple incidents across the network, all Avanti West Coast services have now been withdrawn for the rest of today - Tuesday 19 July,” reads the statement posted to its Twitter account shortly after 3.30pm.

“Customers with tickets for today can use them tomorrow (20 July) or Thursday (21 July) , or claim a refund.”

Customer service officials are also telling passengers that they may see disruption into Wednesday.

Passengers in England and Wales were warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Tuesday, as temperatures in parts of the country hit temperatures of 40 Celsius.

Network Rail has raised its warning to travellers urging them not to attempt to travel north from London into the “red zone” where the highest temperatures are expected. The entire East Coast main line has also been closed from Kings Cross, affecting multiple rail operators.