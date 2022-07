BOSTON - Sara Velardi has been playing golf for five years. Out on the course, something kept sticking out to her. "There's just such a lack of women in the sport of golf, especially younger women. I think it's a really a dominated male sport," said Velardi.In 2020, she got the idea to start "Girls Gone Clubbin" as a way to encourage other women to play the sport. "It started off as a Facebook group and it grew from scratch golfers all the way to golfers who have never owned clubs and we just really empower everybody to get out on the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO