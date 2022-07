The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO