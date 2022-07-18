13 people, 2 dogs displaced in Daly City residential fire

OAKLAND -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires -- more than 100 -- at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They said...

16 HOURS AGO