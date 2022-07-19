ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Never seen Celtics referred to as "our" team. But yeah, lots of respect for that team.

Warriors World
 4 days ago

You must be registered and logged in...

forums.warriorsworld.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Explains Why The Warriors Had To Let Gary Payton II Go: "In Order For Us To Pay That $9 Million A Year In Our Tax Situation, I Think It’s Like $45 Million A Year Or Something Like That..."

The Golden State Warriors are still riding the high from winning the 2022 NBA championship, and there's a good chance they'll follow it up with a win again next year. But the Dubs did experience some loss summer, namely the departure of Gary Payton II, who signed a deal with the Trail Blazers after an impressive showing in the playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy