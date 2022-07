China leading chip company SMIC and Intel are both making 7-nanometer chips. China was always behind TSMC, Samsung and the leading semiconductor chip companies. Intel was the long chip technology leader for decades with the smallest dimensions in the most advanced chips but Intel fell behind badly in the last five to ten years. Semiconductors are critical technologies for the world economy. Chips are replacing oil as the critical foundational technology of the world’s technology stack.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO