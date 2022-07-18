Man Injured following ATV Accident in Boyd County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson, who was shot in the deadly ambush in Allen almost three weeks ago. He has undergone several surgeries to save his leg, including one Wednesday morning. He’s still day-by-day right now, but the good news is that doctors told Deputy Lawson he’s no longer at risk of losing his leg.

