ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Shooting Under Investigation in Perry County

By News Staff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Perry...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Knox County man facing charges following foot chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is in trouble after police say he took off on foot after spotting a police car in Laurel County. Monday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling East Laurel Road looking for a suspect. When the deputy pulled into the driveway of a home, Daniel Edwards, 40, from Bimble, who was wanted on a parole violation warrant, spotted the cruiser and took off.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office adds two cruisers to fleet

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office will eventually have two more cruisers to patrol the streets of Perry County after a recent investment. The sheriff’s office recently purchased two cruisers from the Fort Mitchell Police Department in Northern Kentucky. The Fort Mitchell mayor and police department decided to show some kindness by selling the cruisers to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for only $4,000.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Law enforcement investigating stolen tractor

SALYERSVILLE – Kentucky State Police is investigating a report of a stolen tractor, which was allegedly taken off a piece of property on the White Oak Loop area in Magoffin County last Wednesday night. The owners reported the Kubota M9540 stolen, expecting the equipment had been taken late July...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Perry County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, KY
q95fm.net

Officials On The Lookout For Two Men Who Walked Away From Work Release

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently on the lookout for two men out of Eastern Kentucky. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be driving a stolen 2014 Blue Kia Sorento, with Kentucky license plate number 638-YFX. According to officials, the two men were said to have...
LOOKOUT, KY
wtloam.com

UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever

An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. It later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. Lt. Chris Edwards said one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in. Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive. At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl. Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of the sheriff’s office. All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

Five people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly turned around as one suspect held the other two at gunpoint as officers moved in.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wsipfm.com

Two Floyd Co Men Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in Pike Co

Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Two Men Arrested Following Alleged Ambush And Unlawful Imprisonment

Two men out of Floyd County are now in jail after officials say they allegedly ambushed another man in Pikeville, then held him prisoner. 24-year-old Stephen Hamilton, of Teaberry, and 33-year-old Levi Tackett, of McDowell, were waiting for their victim to arrive while waiting at a Kentucky Avenue Apartment. The third man was allegedly visiting a woman who lived at the complex. Upon his arrival, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took his gun and proceeded to hold him at gunpoint.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Undercover Drug Operation Turns Into Hostage Situation

An undercover drug operation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office turned into what has been described as a hostage situation. It ended up at Spur Oil, a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49, which also has an RV park on the same property. Deputies say they had been conducting the undercover drug operation for several days. Deputies say Monday in the early morning hours, a scheduled delivery of a “large amount of crystal meth” came in. When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver tried to ram one of their cruisers causing it to crash into another cruiser. The man behind the wheel, who was not named, ended up waving a gun around and reportedly held two people in the car at gunpoint. Deputies say they were also part of the initial drug investigation. Deputies secured customers in the back of the truck stop during the incident. The number of arrests and charges of those involved were not released by the time of this report.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LEX18 News

Three suspects in custody after Laurel County 'hostage situation' leads to drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from one local sheriff’s office say the public should be on the lookout for someone they allege attempted to kidnap a little girl from a local campground. Just before 4:00 p.m., the London-Laurel County Communications Center received a call about a possible attempted kidnapping...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville woman arrested for DUI with child in car

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pikeville woman was arrested for DUI with a 4-month-old child in the back seat of her car on July 14. According to the arrest citation, Lisa May was observed to have glossy red eyes and fast speech when officers questioned her. Officers added she denied...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men

(WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for two Eastern Kentucky men. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be in a stolen 2014 blue Kia Sorento with a Kentucky license plate reading 638 YFX. According to officials, the two men escaped work release....
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy