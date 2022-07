LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will keep sizzling but it will have some strong storms join in later today. Strong to severe thunderstorms will sweep in later this evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds with some large hail possible. I can’t rule out an isolated tornado, the chance is just really low. Be prepared for some locally heavy rains to roll through. We might have a few local high water issues under some of the heaviest rains or in the areas that see repeat thunderstorms.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO