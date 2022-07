The much anticipated Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) has entered our inner solar system meaning it could soon be visible via a simple telescope. It's probably best to catch it at its closest approach to Earth on July 14, 2022, although a supermoon on July 13 may light up the sky, which means you may want to spot it now while the skies are still dark.

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO