How Nataki Garrett ushered Oregon Shakespeare Festival through the pandemic
By Charles Lewis III
piedmontexedra.com
3 days ago
In 2019, much of the American theater world had its eyes on Nataki Garrett. The Oakland-bred director — and California Institute of the Arts Master of Fine Arts — had already distinguished herself with shows for Ubuntu Theater (now Oakland Theater Project), California Shakespeare Theater and Chicago’s Steppenwolf...
Several plays at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland have been canceled this week because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases and exposures. Festival spokesmen said cancellations include this week’s performances of “The Tempest,” “Revenge Song,” “Dr. G’s Bingo Extravaganza!”, pre-play Green Shows and Wednesday’s performance of “Unseen.” Two plays, “Once on This Island” and “How I Learned” are being performed on schedule.
Although word of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters gave rise to concern, the second annual Klamath Pride event this past weekend was celebrated successfully and peacefully. During the sunny Saturday afternoon, it was estimated that more than 500 people gathered in Veterans’ Memorial Park, colorfully dressed, cheering and chanting “Klamath Love!”
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man is being recognized for saving the life of a White City woman who had a heart attack while shopping at the Medford Lowe’s Home Improvement store with her grandson. Medford resident, 31-year-old Lucus Yearous was recognized by the Medford Fire...
People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Forestry is holding a series of community information sessions starting next week in southwest Oregon, with others to follow around the state, as property owners get notices of a newly created wildfire risk map, if they live in wildland urban interface areas deemed at high or extreme risk.
Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two more cattle in the Fort Klamath area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most recent incident attributed to the Rogue Pack, wolves that move between Jackson and Klamath counties, resulted in the death of a yearling steer on Sunday, July 17. According to an ODFW investigation, that morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 950-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture.
MEDFORD, Ore. - A South Carolina murder suspect and Army deserter was arrested in Medford on Wednesday, putting an end to the man's six-year run from the law. It happened on Lincoln Street. It was an operation helmed by the US Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. They had help from Central Point PD.
MEDFORD, Ore. - Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and...
MEDFORD — Over a million dollars in cash and 16 firearms were found when law enforcement raided a packing and shipping business in Medford that was a front for unlawfully shipping unlicensed cannabis. After a year of investigating, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Homeland Security Investigations...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District has night crews planned for duty to fight a wildfire in remote Josephine County. It says its firefighters are fighting spot fires in an area south of Wilderville. It says the Cheney Creek Fire totaled about five acres at 5:25pm burning on BLM land.
MEDFORD, Ore. — Deputies found nearly $1.2 million in cash and 16 firearms at the ProPack & Ship business and a home in Medford during an investigation of the illegal shipping of black-market marijuana and other illicit substances from Southern Oregon throughout the United States, according to the Jackson County Sheriff Department.
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two suspects are facing drug charges after a call for a stolen trailer led police to discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford on June 6th.
On July 18, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on U.S. Highway 199-mile post 27, just south of Kerby, Oregon. The crash occurred sometime between the late evening hours of July 17, or the early morning hours of July 18. The victim was discovered in a ditch by another person at which time emergency services were notified and responded. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Hwy 199. An investigation into the crash is underway. Troopers did locate potential evidence related to another vehicle at the scene that will be analyzed to determine the vehicle’s make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, the suspect vehicle involved in it, or any other information relevant to the investigation they are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Over $1 million in cash and numerous firearms were seized from a black-market marijuana shipping organization in Medford, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said detectives with the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Southern Oregon High...
Every year, around May, wildfire season hits California. In recent years, however, wildfire season is less a season and more a constant state of being. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to extreme fire weather for most of Siskiyou and Modoc counties. But what does that mean? There is a vocabulary to wildfires, so here's an introduction to a key piece of lingo: red flag warnings.
Jayme Murphy was last seen at her residence in the 100 block of Redland Dr in the Wilderville area on July 14, 2022. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone having information regarding her whereabouts to please contact them at 541-474-5123, and reference case #22001644.
CAVE JUNCTION — A 38-year-old man died following injuries he sustained after hitting a power pole in Cave Junction on the afternoon of July 16. Around 12:55 pm, a deputy from the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the James Scott Mattox vehicle near the 5500 block of Rockydale Road in Cave Junction.
WILLIAMS, Ore-- A Southern Oregon man is being charged with Second -Degree Attempted Murder after he shot a alleged theft suspect late Saturday night near Williams. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m Saturday night, deputies received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off northbound on the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road.
