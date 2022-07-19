How Nataki Garrett ushered Oregon Shakespeare Festival through the pandemic

On July 18, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on U.S. Highway 199-mile post 27, just south of Kerby, Oregon. The crash occurred sometime between the late evening hours of July 17, or the early morning hours of July 18. The victim was discovered in a ditch by another person at which time emergency services were notified and responded. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Hwy 199. An investigation into the crash is underway. Troopers did locate potential evidence related to another vehicle at the scene that will be analyzed to determine the vehicle’s make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, the suspect vehicle involved in it, or any other information relevant to the investigation they are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.

