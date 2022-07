Tyler started at the Biomechanics Research Building in August 2021. He moved to Omaha after completing his master’s degree in Kinesiology from California State University San Marcos. Growing up Tyler knew he loved being active and learning about science. He enjoyed watching the hit ESPN segment, Sports Science. He would compare what he learned from the show to the biomechanics in surfing.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO