Suspected felon shot by officers in downtown Sacramento

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested. Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim. The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area. Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop. Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO