Suspected felon shot by officers in downtown Sacramento

Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said officers looking for a suspect near 16th...

fox40.com

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

76-Year-Old Retired Carpenter Facing Cold Case Homicide Charges

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A 76-year-old Fairfield man is under arrest, accused in two homicides 16 years apart. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says DNA evidence led to James Gary’s arrest in the two cold case homicides of women dating back to 1996 and 1980. He’s also connected to a sexual assault in 2021. Gary is a recent widower, and a retired carpenter living off a union pension. CBS13’s Steve Large spoke to neighbors who said they liked him. “What kind of person did he seem like,” Large asked. “Good people, good people,” neighbor Blanca Martinez said. Gary’s alleged secret predatory life just became public after DNA...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said. “Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived,...
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Small Child Injured in Sacramento Traffic Accident

Accident on Rio Linda Boulevard Injures Little Girl. A small child was struck by a vehicle and injured in a Sacramento traffic accident on July 19. The accident was reported near the overpass for I-80 and the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard, where it meets Phillipi Way, sometime after 4:00 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. The little girl reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Authorities reported that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident. The road remained closed while an investigation into the pedestrian accident was conducted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

76-year-old Fairfield man charged in two homicide cold cases from 1980, 1996

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A decades-long investigation into two separate homicides across California ended Monday when Solano County Sheriff's deputies arrested 76-year-old James Ray Gary of Fairfield. Police allege Gary killed 46-year-old Latrelle Lindsay of Union City in 1980 and 46-year-old Winifred Douglas from the Oakland/Berkeley area in 1996. Both...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Sacramento area drug dealers indicted by federal grand jury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men out of Stockton and a woman from Modesto were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and several other drug related charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Heidy Isabel Torres Lopez,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Flees After Flipping SUV In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver ran from the scene after a crash in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. Car overturned and took out a telephone line. Center Parkway and South Parkway. Driver fled the scene. @gooddaysacramento ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/AYKvMbsA7l — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 21, 2022 The scene is near Center Parkway and Pomegranate Avenue. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the SUV managed to shear off a telephone pole. No description of the driver has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two Placer County teens killed in car crash along SR-193

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday. CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and an 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash. The crash also set the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Livermore Bowling Alley Shooting Arrested At Home In Lathrop

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested. Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim. The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area. Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop. Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 23, Arrested After Death Of Her Newborn At Lodi Homeless Camp

LODI (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of an infant that was born at a homeless camp in San Joaquin County. California Highway Patrol says, on Wednesday afternoon, a woman – 23-year-old Ebonie Allen – who had apparently given birth recently arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital. The birth happened at a homeless camp near Highway 99 and Pine Street in the Lodi area. Lodi Fire Department personnel soon arrived at the camp and found a deceased infant. Exactly how the infant died is unclear, but CHP investigators have arrested Allen after determining she is allegedly responsible for its death. Allen has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man falls from top of vehicle and dies after allegedly trying to attack driver

CERES, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after he allegedly tried to attack the driver and fell from the top of a moving vehicle, the Ceres Police Department said. Police said they originally responded to a reported disturbance along the 1500 block of East Hatch Road just after 2:30 a.m. The man was on top of a moving vehicle and allegedly trying to attack the driver before he fell.
CERES, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police killing of Ronell Foster led to internal conflict, newly released records show

VALLEJO – After Vallejo police Officer Ryan McMahon chased, beat, Tased and shot Ronell Foster, killing him in 2018, different evaluations came to different conclusions about whether his actions were within department policy, with administrators contradicting the findings of internal reviews, according to newly released records. In particular, those...
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA

