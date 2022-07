LOS ANGELES -- First inning? Second inning? In the end, did it really matter?. Sandy Alcantara has been the best pitcher in the National League over the first half of the 2022 season. He may not have started the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, but when he did get into the game, he pitched like, well, the best pitcher in the NL.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO