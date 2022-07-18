‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted
Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution.
Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0