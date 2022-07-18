ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution.

