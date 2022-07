A TikToker who claimed to serve Kim Kardashian and her entourage has leaked the star’s bill and told his followers that she gave a hefty tip. Callum McKean, who works at a popular eatery Piccolo Cucina, shared a receipt on Instagram that listed two salads, four pizzas and four pastas, along with a variety of other orders, that totalled $576. The waited claimed that the orders were taken for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and friends. Kardashian was briefly in Cairns visiting Davidson while he is located in Australia to film his latest movie Wizards!.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO