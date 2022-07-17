ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell’s 360 Invictus Helicopter Is Preparing to the Fire Weapons of the Future

By Kris Osborn
Cover picture for the articleAlongside the many open questions regarding the aircraft’s future weapons configuration, the Army has set clear parameters for FARA to fire a 20mm cannon. Laser-guided Hydra 70 rockets, Hellfire missiles, Spike “Non Line of Sight” weapons, the emerging Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM), and even unanticipated, yet-to-exist weapons will all fire from...

