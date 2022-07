CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky doctor said we are in the middle of a COVID outbreak, but cases are mild. “We are seeing much more than 2 months ago, where we got to just to one, or two or three cases a day,” said Dr. David Worthy, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President at Baptist Health Corbin. “So, we’re higher than that, we’re somewhere between 10 and 20.”

