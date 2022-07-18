ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boscobel, WI

Counselor at camp for kids with burn injuries pays it forward

By Site staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TROY, Wis. — A woman who suffered severe burns as a child is returning as a counselor at a summer camp aimed at giving other kids with burn injuries a sense of normalcy. Tanya Bolchen suffered third-degree burns when an air conditioner exploded inside her...

x1071.com

Procession honors Janesville Police K-9 that died following cancer battle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former Janesville Police K-9 that died earlier this week was honored Thursday with a procession. K-9 Fred died Tuesday after a years-long battle with melanoma. He joined the Janesville Police Department in November 2015 and continued to work despite the cancer diagnosis. Police said he...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Fire at NE Madison apartment complex causes $15K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s northeast side Thursday night caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, the city’s fire department said. In a news release, the Madison Fire Department said the fire broke out around 7:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Portage Road. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from an apartment that was unoccupied and being renovated.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police identify, arrest alleged thrift store thief

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police identified and arrested a man who they said stole from customers at a local thrift store. Police said the man stole personal belongings from shoppers at the St. Vincent De Paul Dig and Save store last month. On Friday, officials said they arrested the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire Departments Receive Fire Suppression Tool Donations

Four area fire departments are receiving a donation from Melody Lodge #2 of Platteville of Fire Suppression Tools provided by Fire Suppression Solutions of Mequon. The Fire Suppression Tool is a lightweight device that can be used by firefighters, first responders, police officers, and many others once a fire is discovered. Approximately eight seconds after activation, an aerosol mist is generated volumetrically, flooding the space of a fire and interrupting the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules, suppressing the flames. It can reduce temperatures up to 1000 degrees, giving firefighters a better chance at combatting a fire. The Platteville, Hazel Green, Cuba City, and Belmont fire departments received the device Tuesday at the Melody Lodge meeting in Platteville.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Boscobel, WI
Boscobel, WI
East Troy, WI
x1071.com

Madison police searching for missing man

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing 29-year-old man. Joshua Cera was last known to have been walking near the Barrymore Theatre around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Cera is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has short black hair. Further details were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police searching for suspects who stole, crashed Kia

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two people who they said stole and crashed a Kia on the city’s west side. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Schroeder Rd. at around 1:20 a.m. Friday after a witness saw a crash. The caller reportedly saw...
x1071.com

Dane County COVID-19 community level moves to “high”

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s COVID-19 community level is now “high,” Public Health Madison and Dane County said Friday. That means that residents are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and get up to date on their vaccinations. “Cases reported to us have remained stable over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Brews for Books benefits Madison Reading Project

MADISON, Wis. — A Brews for Books event at the Olbrich Park Biergarten Thursday night will raise money for the Madison Reading Project. The group is a local nonprofit that supports educators, families, community centers and other partners by giving them free books. On Thursday night, the biergarten is donating part of its proceeds to support the nonprofit.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced to six years in prison for cocaine, weapons charges

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Thursday. Carlos Carter, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon in April. Carter was arrested as part of an investigation that saw four other people sent to prison trying to sell drugs.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Construction worker dies after being impaled on metal stake in Jefferson Co., OSHA investigating

PALMYRA, Wis. — A construction worker died Wednesday after falling from a scaffold and being impaled on a metal stake, officials in Palmyra said. Emergency crews responded to the construction site on Violet Street in the Village of Palmyra about five minutes after receiving the 911 call. Officials said Wednesday afternoon they found the worker stuck to the stake, not breathing, and without a pulse.
PALMYRA, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
x1071.com

Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison teen arrested in Fitchburg after running from stolen vehicle, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy was arrested Thursday morning after Fitchburg police said he ran after officers tried to stop him in a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the Fitchburg Police Department said a sergeant conducting surveillance in the 6100 block of McKee Road saw the stolen vehicle pull into the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. More officers arrived at the scene, at which point the teen ran, ending up on an offramp from U.S. Highway 18/151 nearby.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Former Cashton Elementary employee faces charges of making terroristic threats

CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) — A former Cashton Elementary School paraprofessional is under investigation and facing charges of making terroristic effects, according to a police report obtained by News 8 Now. The paraprofessional dropped a “hit list” in the school hallway that included teachers and students, according to the report....
CASHTON, WI

