Counselor at camp for kids with burn injuries pays it forward

Four area fire departments are receiving a donation from Melody Lodge #2 of Platteville of Fire Suppression Tools provided by Fire Suppression Solutions of Mequon. The Fire Suppression Tool is a lightweight device that can be used by firefighters, first responders, police officers, and many others once a fire is discovered. Approximately eight seconds after activation, an aerosol mist is generated volumetrically, flooding the space of a fire and interrupting the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules, suppressing the flames. It can reduce temperatures up to 1000 degrees, giving firefighters a better chance at combatting a fire. The Platteville, Hazel Green, Cuba City, and Belmont fire departments received the device Tuesday at the Melody Lodge meeting in Platteville.
