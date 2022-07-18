ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Special Olympics Torch makes stop in Janesville for Law Enforcement Torch Run

By Site staff
x1071.com
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Special Olympics Torch made a stop in Janesville Monday morning as part of the last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. During the event, law enforcement officers carry the...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Procession honors Janesville Police K-9 that died following cancer battle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former Janesville Police K-9 that died earlier this week was honored Thursday with a procession. K-9 Fred died Tuesday after a years-long battle with melanoma. He joined the Janesville Police Department in November 2015 and continued to work despite the cancer diagnosis. Police said he...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police identify, arrest alleged thrift store thief

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police identified and arrested a man who they said stole from customers at a local thrift store. Police said the man stole personal belongings from shoppers at the St. Vincent De Paul Dig and Save store last month. On Friday, officials said they arrested the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state's Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in Madison, while the remaining 245 work in Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
x1071.com

Dane County COVID-19 community level moves to "high"

DANE COUNTY, WI — Dane County's COVID-19 community level is now "high," Public Health Madison and Dane County said Friday. That means that residents are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and get up to date on their vaccinations. "Cases reported to us have remained stable over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison teen arrested in Fitchburg after running from stolen vehicle, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy was arrested Thursday morning after Fitchburg police said he ran after officers tried to stop him in a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the Fitchburg Police Department said a sergeant conducting surveillance in the 6100 block of McKee Road saw the stolen vehicle pull into the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. More officers arrived at the scene, at which point the teen ran, ending up on an offramp from U.S. Highway 18/151 nearby.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced to six years in prison for cocaine, weapons charges

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Thursday. Carlos Carter, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon in April. Carter was arrested as part of an investigation that saw four other people sent to prison trying to sell drugs.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Madison police searching for missing man

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing 29-year-old man. Joshua Cera was last known to have been walking near the Barrymore Theatre around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Cera is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has short black hair. Further details were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire at NE Madison apartment complex causes $15K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison's northeast side Thursday night caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, the city's fire department said. In a news release, the Madison Fire Department said the fire broke out around 7:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Portage Road. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from an apartment that was unoccupied and being renovated.
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Sports
x1071.com

Madison police searching for suspects who stole, crashed Kia

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two people who they said stole and crashed a Kia on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Schroeder Rd. at around 1:20 a.m. Friday after a witness saw a crash. The caller reportedly saw...
x1071.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau's vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dane County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen girl

VIENNA, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl. Johana De Los Angeles Martinez Rodriguez, 16, lives in the town of Vienna with a travel sponsor. She was last seen on July 15. Officials said she may be with her boyfriend, 18-yar-old...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Parisi names new Alliant Energy Center director

MADISON, Wis. — Just over six months after the former executive director of the Alliant Energy Center resigned, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday named a new director for the facility. Wednesday afternoon, Parisi announced Adam Heffron as the center's next director, pending approval by the county board....
DANE COUNTY, WI

