Adams County, WI

Woman killed in rural Adams Co. crash

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells woman was killed in a crash south of Adams Saturday night, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the...

www.x1071.com

Related
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 fatal rollover crash in dodge county

One person was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash in Dodge County. The crash happened shortly after 12:30am Wednesday on Highway G near Highway CP in the Township of Westford. The 59 year old male driver failed to negotiate a curve, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa County Deputies arrest Muskego man for 3rd alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County deputies arrested a Muskego man after he was found allegedly driving intoxicated into a field near the Dodgeville Township Tuesday evening. The Iowa County Communications center received a report just before 7 p.m. about a vehicle crossing the center line and driving into a field on US Highway 18.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Two dead in separate Adams Co. crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies in Adams County responded to two separate crashes Saturday resulting in the deaths of two drivers. In the first collision, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS officials responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries around 6:45 a.m. at State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the Town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 high speed pursuit-interstate 41

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Rollover Crash With Minor Injuries

Two people had minor injuries following a rollover crash Friday near Patch Grove. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 6:25am, 48 year old Vernon Richardson of Madison and his wife, 34 year old Teresa Richardson, were traveling in a truck on Highway 18, down the Patch Grove hill in heavy rain. The truck began to hydroplane and slid into the north ditch. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side in the ditch and then it continued to slide down the Patch Grove hill in the west bound lane. The truck slid into the north ditch, where the truck rolled back onto its wheels. The truck came to rest and both Vernon Richardson and Teresa Richardson were able to climb out of the truck. West Grant EMS, along with the Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted both occupants. Both Vernon and Teresa Richardson were taken to Gunderson hospital in Prairie Du Chien with minor injuries. The truck was a total loss and was removed from the scene by B&M Towing of Bloomington.
PATCH GROVE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Charges possible in fatal Wis. Dells-area crash

Charges are pending against a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal weekend crash northeast of Wisconsin Dells, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department news release. The news release, which was posted to Facebook, said Michaela Schlake, of Grand Marsh, failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy. B...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man sentenced to 30 days in jail for 2020 hit-and-run crash on city’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail stemming from a hit-and-run crash on Madison’s southwest side in December 2020. Sarbjit Singh Bhullar, 37, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of operating under the influence causing injury, online court records show. A felony charge of hit-and-run involving injury was dismissed.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of bicycle ride killed in Sauk Co. crash

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 65-year-old man who died last week when his bicycle collided with a vehicle near Merrimac Township. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office posted an update identifying the rider as David Curto, adding that he lives in...
MERRIMAC, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager hurt in ATV crash in rural Vernon County

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

15-year-old drowns in swimming pond at Columbia Co. campground

LODI, Wis. — A 15-year-old drowned in a pond at a campground near Lodi Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Smokey Hollow Campground north of Lodi just after 5:40 p.m. for a report of a teenager who had gone under the water but hadn’t resurfaced. First responders found the 15-year-old roughly 50 minutes after they had last been seen.
LODI, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI

