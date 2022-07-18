ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Man killed when lawn tractor rolls over, pins him, Grant Co. sheriff’s office says

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGLEY, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office called a farming accident....

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Accident With Minor Injuries in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash around 9am Tuesday on Highway 11 in Shullsburg. The drivers, 62 year old Gale Raisbeck of Benton and 29 year old Deric Anderson of Lancaster had minor injuries. Raisbeck’s vehicle and Anderson’s vehicle had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire, Shullsburg EMS and Shullsburg Police all assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen girl

VIENNA, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl. Johana De Los Angeles Martinez Rodriguez, 16, lives in the town of Vienna with a travel sponsor. She was last seen on July 15. Officials said she may be with her boyfriend, 18-yar-old...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Triple Homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says four people are dead and a triple-homicide investigation is underway at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene around 6:50am on Friday morning. Officers located the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin’s body was found between 11:00am and 11:30am. No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the park is an active crime scene, so it remains closed until further notice. Nearby Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week, was also evacuated. A report says the bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, and authorities will interview campers and possibly family members of those involved as part of their investigation.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured after being shot in rear end in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man was injured after being shot in the rear end Tuesday night in Dubuque. Police say they responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Jackson Street around 11 pm. 48-year old Brian Beaver was found at the scene with a...
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man Throws Pocketknife Through Car Window, Injuring Child

Dubuque Police say a man threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window, shattering the glass and injuring a toddler Tuesday in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was arrested Tuesday on charges of child endangerment with injury, child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Reports say Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, 26 year old Kayla Blackman of Dubuque, while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. Blackman stopped and made Krogman exit the vehicle. As he did so, he threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window. The glass shattered and caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Krogman admitted to throwing the knife into the window.
DUBUQUE, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
x1071.com

Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearm

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Another Road Closure in Grant County Next Week

There will be a road closure in Grant County next week. Highway 35/61 will be closed Monday thru Thursday from the Highway 35/61/81 intersection near Larry’s Welding south towards Potosi at the County Highway B intersection. The Grant County Highway Department will be replacing culverts at two locations along that stretch of the highway. According to the Grant County Highway Department, the detour route is Highway 81 to Platteville and Highway 151 to Dickeyville. Motorists are recommended to utilize the detour as opposed to unknown township roads. The state highway detours must use other state highways due to accommodating larger and heavier vehicles. Township roads are not constructed to handle the heavier traffic flow.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fire Departments Receive Fire Suppression Tool Donations

Four area fire departments are receiving a donation from Melody Lodge #2 of Platteville of Fire Suppression Tools provided by Fire Suppression Solutions of Mequon. The Fire Suppression Tool is a lightweight device that can be used by firefighters, first responders, police officers, and many others once a fire is discovered. Approximately eight seconds after activation, an aerosol mist is generated volumetrically, flooding the space of a fire and interrupting the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules, suppressing the flames. It can reduce temperatures up to 1000 degrees, giving firefighters a better chance at combatting a fire. The Platteville, Hazel Green, Cuba City, and Belmont fire departments received the device Tuesday at the Melody Lodge meeting in Platteville.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

