Update 22 July: The PS5 is still in stock at Game, Very and the BT Shop. The digital edition console is in stock at some branches of Argos, with disc edition bundles available too. It is set to restock at PlayStation Direct this morning. It could restock at Smyths Toys soon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO