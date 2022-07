Consumer trends, ethylene oxide and risks posed by illegally imported meat were among many issues discussed by a Dutch network focused on emerging food safety risks. To identify new food safety risks from bacteria, viruses and chemicals as early as possible, so measures can be taken to protect human health, a group was created in 2020 following a report by the Dutch Safety Board. It has a microbiological part chaired by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and a chemical risks section led by Wageningen Food Safety Research.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO