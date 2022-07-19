ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FDA proposes another delay for pre-harvest agricultural water requirements

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to extend the compliance dates for the pre-harvest agricultural water provisions as outlined in the recent 2021 agricultural water proposed rule. The 2021 agricultural water proposed rule, if finalized, will require farms to conduct...

www.foodsafetynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

The pressure put on EPA over ‘factory farms’

A letter sent Tuesday to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan urges him to unleash EPA’s powers on so-called “factory farms.” The letter is signed by 218 known and unknown groups. The many groups want more federal oversight of the organizations USDA calls “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations”...
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

FDA announces external review of food safety and tobacco regulatory offices

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said on Tuesday that he has ordered an external review of the agency’s offices on food safety and tobacco regulation. The announcement comes as the agency faces increasing congressional and public scrutiny and criticism over its role in the infant formula shortage and the regulation of electronic cigarettes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compliance
Sourcing Journal

6 Million Extra Containers Are Flooding the Global Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to a new analysis from Container xChange. Freight rates have come down by approximately an average of 20 percent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually, but there will not be a massive decrease because the underlying disruptions in the supply chain are still in place, said Container xChange, a tech platform built to simplify the logistics of container movement. Inflation has started to stress the U.S. and the European Union economies. With inflation and...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Why One Multi-State Cannabis Operator Is Betting On Wholesale, Not Retail, Despite Declining Flower Prices

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF helps cannabis businesses build brands, through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production services across 36 states in the U.S., Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's Model. During Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City, Santo explained how...
RETAIL
foodsafetynews.com

More honey recalled over undeclared ingredient to treat ED in product

MKS Enterprise LLC is recalling Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey after the product was found to contain the undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredient tadalafil, an FDA-approved prescription drug, used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). The recall was initiated after FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Dose Vital VIP Vital Honey contains the...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Cannabis regulations inadequate given rising health risks of high-potency products

Nearly half of all U.S. citizens now live in a state where they can purchase cannabis from a recreational market, and all but 13 states have legalized medical use. These state-level policies have all been developed and adopted under a federal prohibition, which may be changing soon as lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are developing federal proposals to legalize cannabis.
RETAIL
Nature.com

Farm size affects the use of agroecological practices on organic farms in the United States

Organic agriculture outperforms conventional agriculture across several sustainability metrics due, in part, to more widespread use of agroecological practices. However, increased entry of large-scale farms into the organic sector has prompted concerns about 'conventionalization' through input substitution, agroecosystem simplification and other changes. We examined this shift in organic agriculture by estimating the use of agroecological practices across farm size and comparing indicators of conventionalization. Results from our national survey of 542 organic fruit and vegetable farmers show that fewer agroecological practices were used on large farms, which also exhibited the greatest degree of conventionalization. Intercropping, insectary plantings and border plantings were at least 1.4 times more likely to be used on small (0.4"“39 cropland ha) compared with large (â‰¥405 cropland ha) farms, whereas reduced tillage was less likely and riparian buffers were more likely on small compared with medium (40"“404 cropland ha) farms. Because decisions about management practices can drive environmental sustainability outcomes, policy should support small and medium farms that already use agroecological practices while encouraging increased use of agroecological practices on larger farms.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Blockchain gives Indigenous Americans control over their genomic data

Scientists today can access genomic data from Indigenous Peoples without their free, prior, and informed consent, leading to potential misuse and the reinforcement of stereotypes. Despite existing tools that facilitate the sharing of genomic information with researchers, none of those options give Indigenous governments control over how these data are used.
TECHNOLOGY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues country-wide import alert for enoki mushrooms from the Republic of Korea

The FDA has announced that its Import Divisions may detain without physical examination importations of enoki mushrooms from the Republic of Korea (ROK). This country-wide import alert, “Detention Without Physical Examination of Enoki Mushrooms from Korea (the Republic of) due to Listeria monocytogenes,” was issued to protect public health and help prevent the importation of enoki mushrooms that could be linked to human infections. According to import alert, in the fiscal year 2021, FDA testing revealed that 43 percent of enoki mushrooms sampled from the ROK were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
WORLD
foodsafetynews.com

California LGMA and STOP update “The Why Behind Food Safety” video

Ten years ago the California LGMA partnered with STOP Foodborne Illness to create a motivational training video for leafy greens producers. In May 2022, the California LGMA and STOP Foodborne Illness provided an update to the original video. The original video features the stories of two young women, Rylee Gustafson...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

ADM and Farmers Business Network expand access of Gradable platform to 55,000 farmers

ADM, a leader in sustainable nutrition and agriculture, and Farmers Business Network (FBN) have signed an agreement to expand availability of FBN’s digital farm business management platform, Gradable, to ADM’s network of farmers across North America, offering 55,000 growers a comprehensive digital solution to manage their businesses and measure sustainable production data.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Companies Develop New Sustainable, Plant-Based Nylon for Everyday Items

New sustainable and plant-based nylon is being developed by businesses for use in a variety of everyday products, including clothing, carpets, and many others. The CEO of a US biotech company recently stated that global brands need to take action by utilizing sustainable materials that feature traceable and transparent supply chains.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Barry Callebaut warns of Salmonella shutdown impact

Barry Callebaut is bracing for a significant financial impact after stopping production because of Salmonella contamination at a factory in Belgium. Although the full effect of the incident is still being assessed, it is expected to be “notable” in the financial figures for the fourth quarter 2021/22. Full year results will be published in November.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy