‘The Captain’ Episode 1 Featuring Jim Leyritz

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(01:30) — EPISODE 1: JJ and JackO recap the first episode of ‘The Captain’ and pick...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

Reviewing ‘Resident Evil’

Justin and Micah return to discuss Netflix’s Resident Evil, the video game and its writing, the television show vs. the movies, and Lance Reddick’s role in the series.
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
Jim Leyritz
Billboard

Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ Following Jennifer Lopez Breakup: ‘She’s the Most Talented Human Being’

In March of last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with the news that they’d broken off their engagement. But one year later, both stars are thriving in their personal lives. The Marry Me star has since rekindled an old romance and got engaged (again) to Ben Affleck in April, while the former Yankees player has just opened up to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast about how happy and healthy he’s been feeling these days.
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady's Gisele Photo Going Viral On Her Birthday

It's a special day for the family of Super Bowl champion Tom Brady: Today is his wife's birthday. Gisele Bundchen is turning 42 years old today. The model, activist and businesswoman no doubt had big plans for her special day. But Tom Brady marked the occasion by delivering a heartfelt...
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Home Run Derby Brawl

A massive brawl broke out in the stands during Monday night's Home Run Derby. A few Dodgers fans began throwing haymakers as some of the game's best sluggers went yard time and time again. It got pretty ugly before a few more fans stepped in to break things up. "Even...
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces His Retirement

Veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement from the MLB after eight active seasons. Souza, who most recently played for the Seattle Mariners, took to Twitter to share his retirement message. 16 years after my name was called in 2007 by Mike Rizzo and the Washington Nationals I...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Judge opens up about idea of Juan Soto coming to the Bronx

The New York Yankees are set to be active at the MLB trade deadline in a few weeks, but Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto might be their preferred target after becoming available. Soto turned down a $440 million deal, offering him just under $30 million per season. At 23 years...

