Jody Miller

Celia G. Cardenas, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Morning Star Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Roger “Butch” Montrose Conant Jr., of Idaho Falls, passed away July 20, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Theron Lamont Lewis, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Morning Star Assisted Living. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
It is with great sadness that the family of Lynn Hossner announce his passing on July 20, 2022. Lynn was raised by farmers in Greentimber, Idaho, just below the Tetons. He attended Greentimber Elementary through the 6th grade. He then attended school in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School.
It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Bobby Stewart. He peacefully passed away in his sleep due to Covid complications at the age of 48 on June 30, 2022. Robert Karl Stewart was born January 11, 1974 to the parents James Stewart and Pamela Stewart in...
Annie Vivian Davis Rydalch, 86, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was a wife, mother to six, grandmother to sixteen, and great-grandmother to 22, with one more great-grand on the way. Ann was a force of life; as the recent Post Register article said, she had many roles, as “Legislator, Republican, historian, educator, journalist, and grandmother, among many others.” She was a faithful, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Robert Elden Pennock, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 17, 2022, in his home with his loving family by his side. Bob was born August 30, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to James Everett Pennock and Rachel Alta Powell Pennock. He was the middle child of eleven children; his father always said that Bob was the hub of the wheel.
Karl F. Robinson, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Karl was born September 30, 1937, in Central, Idaho, in his grandparents’ house, to Frederick Roland Robinson and Afton Ring Christensen Robinson. He grew up and attended schools in Grace, Idaho, and graduated from Grace High School. He also attended BYU, graduating with a degree in Math education with a minor in Physics, and the University of Oregon, where he received his Master’s Degree.
IDAHO FALLS – A beloved member of the community died early Tuesday morning at the age of 86. Ann Rydalch passed away due to complications of a stroke that occurred on Friday evening. Rydalch, a former Idaho state senator, served her community in more ways than one over her...
IDAHO FALLS — The Eagle Rock Art Guild is holding its annual Sidewalk Art Festival this weekend at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. The festival is a free, family-friendly event featuring artists from across the west. The festival draws around 15,000 attendees every year and is a major event for the local art community. This year’s show offers food, fun and many, many art pieces available at various price ranges.
REXBURG – A Rexburg woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter. Jamie Marie Curtis, 30, allegedly rear-ended Ryan Olson of Rigby, sending his car into a canal, which resulted in his death on May 17, 2021. According to the indictment, Curtis,...
POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho State lawmarker Mark Nye has died at age 76. Nye, a Democrat from Pocatello, was in his third term on the Idaho State Senate following one term in the State House of Representatives. “Mark will be missed. The community won’t be the same without him,”...
RIGBY — The Rigby Hot Classic Night Car Show and Drag Race roared into Larry Wilson Park in Rigby on July 9. By the time all the chrome, smoke and noise cleared, the event had raised over $15,000 for the Rigby Senior Center. The show was started 18 years...
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman who was in the hospital last month in California with significant injuries, including a brain bleed, has returned home safely. ZoAnn Keck returned home on July 8. She and her friend Ebony Gardner went on a trip together last month to California. It was supposed to be a quick, fun trip, but unfortunately, it turned into a lengthy ordeal involving injuries that landed both friends in the hospital.
REXBURG — At first, the Blattner family thought it was a rock that had launched through their vehicle’s windshield, grazing two adults in the vehicle. They later learned it was a bullet. Dallas Blattner and his family live near Arco. He said on June 15, he, along with...
POCATELLO — The fourth Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference is coming to Pocatello in September. The four-day event, hosted every other year by the Idaho Heritage Partners and the City of Pocatello, will allow attendees to explore the history, anthropology and archeology of the Gem State, according to a news release.
RIGBY — Three Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and two Central Fire District chiefs, including a citizen, were recognized for their heroic acts Thursday after saving a man’s life during a house fire in April. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson presented life-saving medals to Battalion Chief Jim Kelly,...
FIRTH – When it closed in 2020, Collet’s Pub at 132 Main Street in Firth had been serving customers for 90 years. Holly Johnson, who has fond memories of eating hamburgers there with her family as a kid, recently bought the 1,200-square-foot space and the old theater next to it.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A driver accused of causing a triple-fatal DUI crash in Nevada’s Nye County has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy received 8 to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death, with the sentences to run consecutively.
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department on Thursday. Peter Lewis is one of three men who had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough. Just after noon on July 6, deputies said they discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut. One of the other escapees, Tyson Mitchell, was apprehended previously. As of Thursday afternoon, the only one in the group at large was Levi Bautista.
