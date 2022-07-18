Jody Miller

Annie Vivian Davis Rydalch, 86, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was a wife, mother to six, grandmother to sixteen, and great-grandmother to 22, with one more great-grand on the way. Ann was a force of life; as the recent Post Register article said, she had many roles, as “Legislator, Republican, historian, educator, journalist, and grandmother, among many others.” She was a faithful, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO