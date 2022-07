While your car vacuum can do a great job sucking up the dirt left over on the seats or floor, it can't cover everything. Whether it's the crumbs in your cup holder, the dust in your vents or sand from your last beach trip, there's a tool that gets right up in all those nooks and crannies and leaves your car looking like you just drove off the lot. The Pulidiki Car Gel — an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — has an army of fans (over 25,000 to be exact) and for good reason: It's reusable, effective, and better yet, on sale. It's currently marked down to $9, or 25% off the original price of $12. Either way, it's a steal.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO