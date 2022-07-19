ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0gkSPaTE00

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

03-04-07-15-35

(three, four, seven, fifteen, thirty-five)

