On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an agricultural aircraft that had made an emergency landing in a field in section 14 of Grand Forks Township, rural East Grand Forks, MN. The pilot of the aircraft was uninjured, and there were no other occupants of the aircraft. The aircraft sustained disabling damage and was removed from the field without incident. The FAA was notified of the incident.

