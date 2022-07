Apple TV+ has initiated the launch sequence for yet another season of For All Mankind. The drama series, created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, announced the news during a panel discussion at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Starring Joel Kinnaman and Krys Marshall, the series has officially been renewed for a fourth season according to Deadline. “I’m thrilled that we get to keep going forward in this amazing story,” said Moore. “Right from the beginning it was my hope that it would be a long, multi-year journey. “It’s gratifying to see what we’ve done and I’m looking forward...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO