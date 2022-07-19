ABC-7 First Alert: Record heat Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball, a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton, has exploded in popularity in El Paso and is bringing a change to Ascarate Park. Pickleball El Paso Association, a conglomeration of pickleball players in El Paso, has been pushing the county and city to add permanent pickleball courts to public parks. El Paso has zero courts for players to practice their sport. Many can use a tennis court to play the game, but it is much larger than a pickleball court, and the striping on the surface is not the same.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO