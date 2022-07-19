ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

ABC-7 First Alert: Record heat Tuesday

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will soar to 103-108 tomorrow across our area after hitting 103 Monday at the El Paso airport....

kvia.com

KVIA

It’s hot: how you can keep your pets safe

EL PASO, Texas - On Tuesday, El Paso saw a new record high for the day at a whopping 107 degrees Fahrenheit. Nearby Deming, Santa Teresa, T or C and Silver City also saw new record highs for the day, at 100 degrees and above. Needless to say, it's hot out there folks...and you not only need to protect yourself and your loved ones, but your furry family members as well.
EL PASO, TX
City
El Paso, TX
KVIA

The rise of a new sport in El Paso brings a new addition to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- Pickleball, a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton, has exploded in popularity in El Paso and is bringing a change to Ascarate Park. Pickleball El Paso Association, a conglomeration of pickleball players in El Paso, has been pushing the county and city to add permanent pickleball courts to public parks. El Paso has zero courts for players to practice their sport. Many can use a tennis court to play the game, but it is much larger than a pickleball court, and the striping on the surface is not the same.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man accused of robbing far east El Paso smoke shop at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas -- A 31-year-old man robbed a far east El Paso store at gunpoint Saturday, according to El Paso police. Waymon Cheatham was arrested on Monday, July 18, after he was identified by officers who located his vehicle. Police say Cheatham robbed "The Spot" smoke shop at 14087...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Temps
KVIA

Childhood obesity continues to grow among American kids

EL PASO, Texas - A new report published in the journal "Pediatrics" shows an overall increase in childhood obesity from kids in Kindergarten to 5th grade. This study tracked kids from 1998 to 2004 and kids from 2010 to 2016. The study found that about 16.2% of kids who finished...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Eviction leads to call for help from El Paso Bomb Squad

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County constables say they found suspicious items Wednesday inside a man's home during an eviction. Officials say it happened on the 10200 block of Kenworthy Street. Constables say during the eviction, an altercation ensued between constables and 32-year-old John Daniel Brown. Constables say they...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EL Paso Sheriff’s office warns about scams targeting the area

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's office is warning about scam calls coming from individuals impersonating employees with the Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the individuals attempt to steal money and personal information from El Pasoans. The scammers request payments and personal information claiming that they've missed...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

103 migrants, 3 stash house busts, one busy day in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Three different human smuggling attempts were disrupted Friday by El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents, encountering 103 migrants. U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector, Gloria Chavez tweeted a video from the biggest bust of the day. She called it "Collaboration as its best!" and complimented the work of several teams.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces students return to the classroom

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public schools welcomed all of its 24,000 students back to the classroom Thursday. Kinder, sixth and ninth grade students made the return on Wednesday to make their transition easier. The biggest change within the district parents may have already noticed is the districts...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Four NMSU Aggies selected in the MLB Draft

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Four members of the NM State baseball program have been selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The Aggies saw a pair of pitchers selected in Ian Mejia and Sammy Natera, in addition to a pair of incoming freshman – Nick Peoples and Milo Rushford.
LAS CRUCES, NM

